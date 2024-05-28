Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been on a two-day tour of Spain, Belgium and Portugal to drum up support. It came amid a meeting of European Union defense ministers meeting in Brussels to attempt once again to overcome Hungary's objections to providing billions of euros in military aid to Kyiv, in its third year of war since Russia’s full-scale invasion began.
Belgium pledges 30 F-16 jets to Ukraine, $1 billion in funding
