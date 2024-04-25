Navigation
Home Ukraine war Ukrainian drone unit near Bakhmut trying to plug gap left by ammunition shortages

Ukrainian drone unit near Bakhmut trying to plug gap left by ammunition shortages

Ukrainian drone unit near Bakhmut trying to plug gap left by ammunition shortages
April 25, 2024 Excelsio Media
Share To:
As Ukrainian soldiers wait for more ammunition and air defence support from international allies, a drone team from Code 9.2 - part of 92nd brigade - arrives at a dugout near the eastern town of Bakhmut, which was seized by Russian forces last May. There, a drone operator who goes by the call-sign "Dvizh", stares at the screen showing images of Russian vehicles moving along a road. He aims, then drops an explosive onto the moving vehicle.

Share
Tags Ukraine war

Excelsio Media

EXCELSIO Media, is an independent source of news and information.

View Profile
Ukraine war

Post A Comment:

0 comments:

Leave a comment. Thanks!

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)