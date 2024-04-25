As Ukrainian soldiers wait for more ammunition and air defence support from international allies, a drone team from Code 9.2 - part of 92nd brigade - arrives at a dugout near the eastern town of Bakhmut, which was seized by Russian forces last May. There, a drone operator who goes by the call-sign "Dvizh", stares at the screen showing images of Russian vehicles moving along a road. He aims, then drops an explosive onto the moving vehicle.
Ukrainian drone unit near Bakhmut trying to plug gap left by ammunition shortages
