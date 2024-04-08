The German government sent a combat-ready and independently capable combat unit to be deployed in Lithuania on Monday. The brigade should be operational by 2027, German news agency dpa reported. A permanent presence of around 4,800 soldiers and around 200 civilian Bundeswehr — or German army — members, who can bring their families with them, is planned.
Germany deploys combat-ready combat unit to Lithuania
