Ukraine sinks Russian warship near Crimea

Ukraine has released dramatic footage of sea drones sinking a Russian warship in the Black Sea overnight. The drones were filmed homing in on the Ivanovets, a Tarantul-class missile corvette, over choppy waters as the Russian sailors on board fired a hail of bullets at them. They struck the ship’s hull multiple times, causing heavy damage which eventually sank the vessel. “As a result of a number of direct strikes to the hull, the Russian vessel sustained critical damage causing immobilisation – it heaved aft and sank,” Ukraine’s Ukraine’s military intelligence agency (GUR) said.