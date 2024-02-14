Ukrainian sea drones have “shot down and sunk” a large Russian landing ship off Crimea, its military has claimed. “The Ukrainian Armed Forces, together with the Defence Ministry’s intelligence unit, destroyed the large landing ship Tsezar Kunikov. It was in Ukrainian territorial waters near Alupka at the time of the hit,” the military said on the Telegram.
Russian Black Sea ship sunk by Ukrainian drones
