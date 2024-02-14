Navigation
Russian Black Sea ship sunk by Ukrainian drones

Russian Black Sea ship sunk by Ukrainian drones

Russian Black Sea ship sunk by Ukrainian drones
February 14, 2024
Ukrainian sea drones have “shot down and sunk” a large Russian landing ship off Crimea, its military has claimed. “The Ukrainian Armed Forces, together with the Defence Ministry’s intelligence unit, destroyed the large landing ship Tsezar Kunikov. It was in Ukrainian territorial waters near Alupka at the time of the hit,” the military said on the Telegram.

