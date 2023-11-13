Why Hamas Wears T-Shirts & Jeans in Combat

Take an inside look at the war in Gaza, straight from Hamas' own cameramen. Why is Hamas fighting the war while wearing t-shirts and jeans? Hamas, just like every other terrorist organization around the world, tries to blend in with civilians to protect themselves from being targeted -- and so that when they're killed in combat, the Hamas-run Ministry of Health can count them as "civilian deaths." Fighting a war in civilian clothes is just one more tactic from the Hamas handbook to manipulate the world while further endangering the actual civilians in Gaza.