Israel have gained operational control of the Gaza harbor

In the past few days, in a joint operation, soldiers of the 188th Armored Brigade, and Flotilla 13 (“Shayetet 13”), took operational control of the Gaza harbor, which was controlled by the Hamas terrorist organization.





In the operation, in which soldiers of the Combat Engineering Corps and the Air Force also participated, 10 terror tunnel shafts and four structures used for terror were destroyed, and 10 terrorists were killed. All buildings in the harbor area were cleared.





The Hamas terrorist organization used the harbor as a training facility for their naval commando forces for planning and executing naval terror attacks.





Under the guise of a civilian harbor, Hamas used the area for training and carrying out terror attacks, all the while using civilian and Gaza harbor police vessels.



