In a week of fights near Avdiivka, about 5,000 occupiers lost their lives, and at least 118 units of military equipment were destroyed. The Defence Forces of Ukraine attacked enemy airfields in the temporarily occupied Berdiansk and Luhansk with ATACMS missiles. Comprehensive and sustainable peace in the Middle East can be realized within the framework of unconditional implementation by the parties of relevant UN Security Council resolutions.
Russia failed to capture Ukrainian fortress | Daily Wrap-Up
Russia failed to capture Ukrainian fortress | Daily Wrap-Up
Post A Comment:
0 comments:
Leave a comment. Thanks!