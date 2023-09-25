Navigation
Michelangelo's David gets a dusting

September 25, 2023 Excelsio Media
Michelangelo’s David, the world most famous sculpture, got a cleaning on Monday as a restorer with a special vacuum cleaner, a brush and a soft cloth worked over every centimeter of his body from the top of his head to his toenails. Michelangelo Buonarroti sculpted the giant marble “David” between 1501-1504 after being commissioned by the cathedral of Florence. The statue, which measures more than 5 meters (5.4 yards) high and weighs 5 tons, is considered the height of Renaissance art that draws 1.7 million visitors each year to Florence’s Galleria dell’Accademia.

