Ukrainian soldiers broke through the fortification of the 'Surovikin line,' thus overcoming the enemy's first line of defence. Ukraine has unique expertise and technologies in the military sphere, but needs partner resources to scale and develop them. Ukraine has had a good harvest and seeks to ensure that grain, like last year, goes to world markets, in particular to countries that need it most.
Ukrainian Forces Accelerate the Offensive. Daily Wrap-up
