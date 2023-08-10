A deadly Covid virus has killed thousands of cats in Cyprus. The disease, called Feline Infectious Peritonitis, or FIP, is known as the feline coronavirus. The government is allowing vets to use anti-Covid pills to treat the animals. The Veterinarians Association said the outbreak began in January and spread across the country within a few months. FIP is not related to Covid-19 and cannot be contracted by humans.
Thousands of cats die from Covid strain in Cyprus
Thousands of cats die from Covid strain in Cyprus
Post A Comment:
0 comments:
Leave a comment. Thanks!