Thousands of cats die from Covid strain in Cyprus

August 10, 2023 Excelsio Media
A deadly Covid virus has killed thousands of cats in Cyprus. The disease, called Feline Infectious Peritonitis, or FIP, is known as the feline coronavirus. The government is allowing vets to use anti-Covid pills to treat the animals. The Veterinarians Association said the outbreak began in January and spread across the country within a few months. FIP is not related to Covid-19 and cannot be contracted by humans.

