Donald Trump is due to report to an Atlanta jail on Thursday to face charges stemming from his effort to overturn his 2020 election loss, in the fourth criminal case to hit the former president this year. Trump and 18 others, face felony charges after a Georgia grand jury used a law developed to take down organized crime gangs to charge the former U.S. president with trying to overturn his 2020 election defeat.
Donald Trump is due to surrender at Atlanta jail
