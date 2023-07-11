Russia is being swept by a wave of sabotage. Since the beginning of 2023, on the territory of the Russian Federation and the temporarily occupied Crimea, according to the Verstka publication, more than seventy cases of intentional destruction or disablement of infrastructure facilities used by the Kremlin for military purposes have been recorded.
Russia is in one step to a civil war: protest moods are growing
