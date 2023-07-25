Navigation
Home Greece news World Firefighting plane crashes in Greece, killing both pilots

Firefighting plane crashes in Greece, killing both pilots

Firefighting plane crashes in Greece, killing both pilots
July 25, 2023 Excelsio Media
Share To:
A firefighting plane has crashed in southern Greece, killing both crew members, as authorities are battling fires across the country amid a return of heat wave temperatures. The crash occurred on the island of Evia and was aired in a state television broadcast that showed the low-flying aircraft disappearing into a canyon before a fireball was seen moments later. The plane had no ejection system.

Share
Tags Greece news World

Excelsio Media

EXCELSIO Media, is an independent source of news and information.

View Profile
Greece news World

Post A Comment:

0 comments:

Leave a comment. Thanks!

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)