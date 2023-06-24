Wagner mercenaries control key Russian city as convoy heads towards Moscow

Wagner mercenaries have taken control of a Russian city key to their war effort in Ukraine, with a convoy of their troops reportedly on route to Moscow. Rostov-on-Don, near the Ukraine border, is seemingly under Wagner control, after their leader Yevgeny Prigozhin called for a rebellion against the army. Key military facilities in the city of Voronezh - which is halfway between Rostov and Moscow, are also said to be controlled by Wagner forces. Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier described their actions as 'a knife in the back of our people', and residents of the Russian capital have been told to stay at home at this time.