Russian missile strike hits Ukrainian city centre of Kramatorsk

June 27, 2023 Excelsio Media
Two Russian missiles have hit the centre of Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine, killing at least 3 people and injuring 22, Ukrainian officials have said. A restaurant and shopping area were hit in Tuesday's strike on the city, which is under Ukrainian control but close to Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine. People may be trapped under the rubble and a rescue operation is under way. Local authorities say the area had a high concentration of civilians when the missiles hit and a child is said to be among those injured as a result of the attack.

PutinWarCriminal Ukraine war

