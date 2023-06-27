Russian missile strike hits Ukrainian city centre of Kramatorsk

Two Russian missiles have hit the centre of Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine, killing at least 3 people and injuring 22, Ukrainian officials have said. A restaurant and shopping area were hit in Tuesday's strike on the city, which is under Ukrainian control but close to Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine. People may be trapped under the rubble and a rescue operation is under way. Local authorities say the area had a high concentration of civilians when the missiles hit and a child is said to be among those injured as a result of the attack.