Discover the latest news behind the ongoing conflict in the Belgorod region as UATV News uncovers Russian government's negligence. Despite claims of control, the presence of subversive groups and continuous fighting cannot be denied. Explore the situation near Shebekino, a city under relentless attack, and the frustrations of its abandoned residents. Unveil the disturbing reasons why the Russian authorities seemingly ignore these events, leaving the population unprotected. Corruption and a lack of accountability plague the system, with officials prioritizing personal gain over the welfare of their people.