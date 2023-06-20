Controversial influencer Andrew Tate has been charged in Romania with rape, human trafficking and forming an organised crime group to sexually exploit women. His brother Tristan and two associates also face charges. All have denied the allegations. The Tate brothers were first arrested at their Bucharest home in December. In March, they were moved from custody to house arrest following a ruling by a Romanian judge.
Andrew Tate charged with rape and human trafficking
Andrew Tate charged with rape and human trafficking
Post A Comment:
0 comments:
Leave a comment. Thanks!