Navigation
Home news Romania World Andrew Tate charged with rape and human trafficking

Andrew Tate charged with rape and human trafficking

Andrew Tate charged with rape and human trafficking
June 20, 2023 Excelsio Media
Share To:
Controversial influencer Andrew Tate has been charged in Romania with rape, human trafficking and forming an organised crime group to sexually exploit women. His brother Tristan and two associates also face charges. All have denied the allegations. The Tate brothers were first arrested at their Bucharest home in December. In March, they were moved from custody to house arrest following a ruling by a Romanian judge.

Share
Tags news Romania World

Excelsio Media

EXCELSIO Media, is an independent source of news and information.

View Profile
news Romania World

Post A Comment:

0 comments:

Leave a comment. Thanks!

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)