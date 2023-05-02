The UK plans to buy long-range missiles for Ukraine. And the United States will discuss with the allies the acceleration of the production of weapons for the Ukrainian army. To end the war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine, Kyiv needs modern weapons. This will help protect peaceful Ukrainian cities from Russian terrorist attacks and liberate the territories temporarily occupied by the Russian army. The only way to stop Russian terror in Ukraine and save people is with weapons.
To defeat Russia by force of arms: Ukraine needs latest weapons for victory
To defeat Russia by force of arms: Ukraine needs latest weapons for victory
Post A Comment:
0 comments:
Leave a comment. Thanks!