The law on the de-Sovietization of public space came into force in Lithuania. It provides for a ban on propaganda of totalitarian and authoritarian regimes and their ideology, as well as a new procedure for dismantling public facilities that violate this ban. Public facilities will also be banned from placing signs of military aggression, including the Soviet occupation of Lithuania.
Russia lost influence on neighboring countries: Kremlin's strategy failed
