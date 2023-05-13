Reconsider your trip to Colombia: Department of State

The United States Department of State has raised the alert level for its citizens who wish to travel to Colombia. It has classified the South American country as a security risk.

The Government's warning is due to the fact that Colombia poses a level of danger to U.S. citizens due to crime and terrorism. " Reissued with updates to high-risk areas. Reconsider travel due to crime and terrorism. Exercise increased caution due to civil unrest and kidnapping. Some areas have increased risk. Read the entire Travel Advisory.""Violent crime, such as homicide, assault, and armed robbery, is widespread. Organized criminal activities, such as extortion, robbery, and kidnapping, are common in some areas.The National Liberation Army (ELN), Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia - People’s Army (FARC-EP), and Segunda Marquetalia terrorist organizations, as well as the Clan del Golfo and other criminal organizations, continue operating and carrying out attacks in Colombia. They may attack with little or no warning, targeting transportation hubs, markets/shopping malls, local government facilities, police stations, military facilities, hotels, clubs, restaurants, airports, and other public areas. While terrorists have not specifically targeted private U.S. citizens, the attacks could result in unintended victims.Demonstrations occur regularly throughout the country. Large public demonstrations can take place for a variety of political or economic issues. Demonstrations can shutdown roads and highways, often without prior notice or estimated reopening timelines. Road closures may significantly reduce access to public transportation and may disrupt travel within and between cities. Protests can become violent and can result in fatalities and injuries."- Arauca, Cauca (excluding Popayán), and Norte de Santander departments due to crime and terrorism.- The Colombia-Venezuela border region due to crime, kidnapping, and risk of detention when crossing into Venezuela from Colombia.