AP | At least three people were killed and several others were wounded Monday, including two police officers, in a northwestern New Mexico community before law enforcement fatally shot the 18-year-old suspect, authorities said. Officers responding to several calls about a shooting found “a chaotic scene” where a man was firing at people on a residential street, Farmington Police Deputy Chief Baric Crum said during a news conference.
Police: At least 3 killed in New Mexico shooting
Police: At least 3 killed in New Mexico shooting
Post A Comment:
0 comments:
Leave a comment. Thanks!