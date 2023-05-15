Navigation
Police: At least 3 killed in New Mexico shooting

May 15, 2023 Excelsio Media
AP | At least three people were killed and several others were wounded Monday, including two police officers, in a northwestern New Mexico community before law enforcement fatally shot the 18-year-old suspect, authorities said. Officers responding to several calls about a shooting found “a chaotic scene” where a man was firing at people on a residential street, Farmington Police Deputy Chief Baric Crum said during a news conference.

