We will never forgive the evil state for crimes of Russia against people and humanity: Zelenskyy

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held another away meeting of the Staff - the first was in Dnipro, now - in Chernihiv. Generals Syrskyi and Tarnavskyi reported by secure communication line, and not in person, from the hottest areas of the front. ‘We visited Yahidne, an ordinary small village of our Chernihiv region, which Russian savages turned into one of the world's biggest examples of human abuse last year,’ Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed. Russian soldiers made a command post at the school in Yahidne, and drove all the villagers into the basement of the school.