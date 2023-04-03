Ukraine’s military victory is only one way to stop Russian terror: Zelenskyy

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his address said that on April 2 the Russian terrorists again struck at Kostiantynivka of the Donetsk region. Six people were killed by this Russian shelling. Another 11 people were wounded. Russia used S-300 missiles and the Uragan MLRS against Kostiantynivka. Russian terrorists also attacked the Konotop district of the Sumy region. ‘The evil state must be defeated. In every sense of the word. Rashism must face a total defeat: military, economic, political, legal. The first point is military. And it will face it,’ the President stressed.