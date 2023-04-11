Navigation
Home PutinWarCriminal Ukraine war Leaked Pentagon intel shows U.S. awareness of the Kremlin war plans to large extent – John Herbst

Leaked Pentagon intel shows U.S. awareness of the Kremlin war plans to large extent – John Herbst

Leaked Pentagon intel shows U.S. awareness of the Kremlin war plans to large extent – John Herbst
April 11, 2023 Excelsio Media
Share To:
The recent scandalous 'leak' of allegedly U.S. security documents has revealed the possible infiltration of the Russian defence sector with information agents and the intelligence activity of the United States regarding both its geopolitical rivals and allies.

Share
Tags PutinWarCriminal Ukraine war

Excelsio Media

EXCELSIO Media, is an independent source of news and information.

View Profile
PutinWarCriminal Ukraine war

Post A Comment:

0 comments:

Leave a comment. Thanks!

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)