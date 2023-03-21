Navigation
Home PutinWarCriminal russia war ‘Putin is not Russia’ poster means jail for protester

‘Putin is not Russia’ poster means jail for protester

‘Putin is not Russia’ poster means jail for protester
March 21, 2023 Excelsio Media
Share To:
Aleksey Sukhobokov, a loader from the Tver Region, has been kept under arrest in a pre-trial detention center since October last year for allegedly 'justifying terrorism'. According to investigators, in a private conversation he rejoiced at the explosion on the Crimean bridge. All accusations are based only on the testimony of his colleagues.

Share
Tags PutinWarCriminal russia war

Excelsio Media

EXCELSIO Media, is an independent source of news and information.

View Profile
PutinWarCriminal russia war

Post A Comment:

0 comments:

Leave a comment. Thanks!

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)