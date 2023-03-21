Aleksey Sukhobokov, a loader from the Tver Region, has been kept under arrest in a pre-trial detention center since October last year for allegedly 'justifying terrorism'. According to investigators, in a private conversation he rejoiced at the explosion on the Crimean bridge. All accusations are based only on the testimony of his colleagues.
‘Putin is not Russia’ poster means jail for protester
