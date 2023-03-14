Navigation
Home PutinWarCriminal russia Ukraine war 6000 Russians killed in just one week of the offensive attempt in Donbas

March 14, 2023 Excelsio Media
Astrakhan, Yamalo-Nenetsk, Bashkorkostan – these are Russian regions with the largest number of casualties suffered. The least casualties are in the Moscow and St. Petersburg regions accordingly. But the conscripts seem to end in the occupying army and the arrival of Western tanks to Ukraine is not far away.

