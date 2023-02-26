WHO reports new Outbreak of Avian Influenza A (H5N1) in Cambodia

On 23 February 2023, the Cambodia International Health Regulations (IHR) National Focal Point (NFP) reported one confirmed case of human infection with avian influenza A (H5N1) virus to WHO. A second case, a family contact of the first case, was reported on 24 February 2023. An outbreak investigation is ongoing including determining the exposure of these two reported cases to the virus.





These are the first two cases of avian influenza A (H5N1) reported from Cambodia since 2014. In December 2003, Cambodia reported an outbreak of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) H5N1 for the first time affecting wild birds. Since then, and until 2014, human cases due to poultry-to-human transmission have been sporadically reported in Cambodia.





H5N1 infection in humans can cause severe disease, has a high mortality rate, and is notifiable under IHR (2005).





Description of the cases

On 23 February 2023, the IHR NFP of Cambodia notified WHO of a confirmed case of human infection with avian influenza A (H5N1) virus. The case was an 11-year-old girl from Prey Veng province, in the south of Cambodia. On 16 February 2023, the case developed symptoms and received treatment at a local hospital. On 21 February 2023, the case was admitted to the National Pediatric Hospital with severe pneumonia. A sample was collected the same day through the severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) sentinel system and tested positive for avian influenza A (H5N1) virus by the reverse transcriptase-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) at the National Institute of Public Health on the same day. The sample was also sent to Institute Pasteur Cambodia, the National Influenza Center, which confirmed the finding. The patient died on 22 February 2023. Cambodia shared the genetic sequence data of the virus from the index case through the publicly accessible database GISAID. Virus sequencing shows the H5N1 virus belongs to clade 2.3.2.1c, and similar to the 2.3.2.1c clade viruses circulating in poultry in southeast Asia since 2014.





A total of twelve close contacts (eight asymptomatic close contacts and four symptomatic who met the suspected case definition) of the index case were identified and samples were collected and tested. Laboratory investigations confirmed the second case on 23 February 2023, the father of the index child. The father, who is asymptomatic, is in isolation at the referral hospital. The eleven other samples tested negative for A (H5N1) and SARS-CoV-2.





As of 25 February 2023, a total of 58 cases of human infection with avian influenza A (H5N1) virus have been reported in Cambodia since 2003, including 38 deaths (CFR 66%); nine cases and seven deaths between 2003 to 2009 and 47 cases and 30 deaths between 2010 to 2014 were reported.



