Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has ruled out giving up any of his country's territory in a potential peace deal with Russia. Almost one year on from the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Zelensky said in a BBC interview that conceding land would mean Russia could "keep coming back”.
Russian forces launched part of their full-scale invasion from Belarus 12 months ago. Zelensky still believes Ukraine's forces can continue resisting Russia's advance until they are able to launch a counter-offensive - although he repeated his calls for more military aid from the West. "Today, our survival is our unity," said Zelensky on how he thought the war will eventually end.
Ukraine President Zelensky rules out territory deal with Russia
