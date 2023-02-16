Ukraine President Zelensky rules out territory deal with Russia

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has ruled out giving up any of his country's territory in a potential peace deal with Russia. Almost one year on from the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Zelensky said in a BBC interview that conceding land would mean Russia could "keep coming back”.Russian forces launched part of their full-scale invasion from Belarus 12 months ago. Zelensky still believes Ukraine's forces can continue resisting Russia's advance until they are able to launch a counter-offensive - although he repeated his calls for more military aid from the West. "Today, our survival is our unity," said Zelensky on how he thought the war will eventually end.