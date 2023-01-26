Russian mobilized thrown to war can't fight

In Moscow, a mobilized man committed suicide on the last day of vacation before returning to the war in Ukraine. The 25-year-old Moscow resident was mobilized in October last year. He got a vacation in January. On the last day of vacation, in front of his mother, he jumped out of the window - from the 10th floor. According to the woman, her son complained that he was under constant pressure from the Kadyrov soldiers. It is possible that he was mocked not only morally.