Navigation
Home PutinWarCriminal Ukraine war Russian mobilized thrown to war can't fight

Russian mobilized thrown to war can't fight

Russian mobilized thrown to war can't fight
January 26, 2023
Share To:
In Moscow, a mobilized man committed suicide on the last day of vacation before returning to the war in Ukraine. The 25-year-old Moscow resident was mobilized in October last year. He got a vacation in January. On the last day of vacation, in front of his mother, he jumped out of the window - from the 10th floor. According to the woman, her son complained that he was under constant pressure from the Kadyrov soldiers. It is possible that he was mocked not only morally.

Share
Tags PutinWarCriminal Ukraine war

Excelsio Media

EXCELSIO Media, is an independent source of news and information.

View Profile
PutinWarCriminal Ukraine war

Post A Comment:

0 comments:

Leave a comment. Thanks!

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)