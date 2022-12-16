People should be 'really careful' on TikTok, CIA director says

Parents and children should be "really careful" when using Tiktok, Bill Burns, the director of the CIA said in a Friday conversation with PBS NewsHour anchor and managing editor Judy Woodruff. Burns' comments came amid heightened concerns that the Chinese-owned social media platform could pose a national security risk in the U.S. Since the platform is owned by a Chinese company, the Chinese government can "insist upon extracting the private data of a lot of TikTok users in this country and also to shape the content of what goes on to TikTok as well to suit the interests of the Chinese leadership," Burns said.