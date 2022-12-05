Citing various Ukrainian news channels, Ukraine's national news agency Ukrinform says residents heard a loud blast around 06:00 am after an unmanned and unknown "aerial vehicle" crashed into the runway. "According to preliminary data, on the morning of December 5, an unknown aircraft crashed on the runway of the local airfield. As a result, two aircraft were damaged. Two people were also injured and were taken to the hospital," the news outlet reported.
Explosion at Russian airfield 'destroys two nuclear capable Tu-95 bombers'
