Ukrainian diplomats are preparing for the G20 summit and NATO Parliamentary assembly. If Volodymyr Zelenskyy would be present at those meetings is not yet announced. But the most important task for Ukraine at the moment – to ensure that Russia won’t turn hunger and winter cold into a weapon to use against Ukraine, Europe as a whole and the most vulnerable countries in the world.
Russians want to turn winter and hunger into a weapon: Zelenskyy
