Russia terrorises Ukrainians with darkness and cold, hitting critical infrastructure with missiles

Russia terrorises Ukrainians with darkness and cold, hitting critical infrastructure with missiles
November 24, 2022
The Ukrainian energy system suffered losses of more than USD 1 billion as a result of Russian attacks on November 23, 2022. Denys Shmyhal, the Prime Minister of Ukraine stated this. About 70 brigades and more than a thousand specialists have been engaged in the elimination of consquences of missile strikes on the Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

Tags PutinWarCriminal russia Ukraine war

