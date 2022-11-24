The Ukrainian energy system suffered losses of more than USD 1 billion as a result of Russian attacks on November 23, 2022. Denys Shmyhal, the Prime Minister of Ukraine stated this. About 70 brigades and more than a thousand specialists have been engaged in the elimination of consquences of missile strikes on the Ukrainian energy infrastructure.
Russia terrorises Ukrainians with darkness and cold, hitting critical infrastructure with missiles
