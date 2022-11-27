Never again should hunger be used as a weapon: Zelenskyy

'Food security is one of the key elements of global stability. This is where Ukraine's leading role is most evident. Thanks to our export grain initiative from three Black Sea ports, we sent about 12 million tonnes of food to the world market. 40 countries of the world. Of this amount, more than two and a half million tonnes are for countries that are not just short of food, but in a severe crisis. As part of the UN Food Programme, we have helped countries where people are literally starving or on the verge of starvation. These include Ethiopia and Yemen. We also helped Somalia and Afghanistan. And this is just the beginning.