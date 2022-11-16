NATO: explosion in the east of Poland was likely caused by a Ukrainian air defence missile

NATO ambassadors met on Wednesday November 16 2022, to address the explosion yesterday in the east of Poland on the border with Ukraine, which took place as Russia launched a massive wave of rocket attacks across Ukraine.

NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe, General Christopher Cavoli, briefed the meeting of the North Atlantic Council, and Poland's Ambassador to NATO, Tomasz Szatkowski, updated Allies on the incident and the ongoing investigation.





"Since the start of Russia's illegal war in Ukraine, NATO has increased vigilance across our eastern flank," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said after the meeting. He stated that we need to await the outcome of the ongoing investigation, but "we have no indication that this was the result of a deliberate attack and we have no indication that Russia is preparing offensive military actions against NATO". He added: "Our preliminary analysis suggests that the incident was likely caused by a Ukrainian air defence missile fired to defend Ukrainian territory against Russian cruise missile attacks. But let me clear: this is not Ukraine's fault. Russia bears ultimate responsibility as it continues its illegal war against Ukraine."





Allies made clear that they will continue to support Ukraine in its right to self-defence. They also offered their deepest condolences on the tragic loss of life and expressed their strong solidarity with Poland.





"We agreed that we need to stay vigilant, calm and closely coordinated. We will continue to consult and monitor the situation very closely. NATO stands united and we will always do what is necessary to protect and defend all Allies," Mr Stoltenberg said.



