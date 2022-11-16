Putin has returned Soviet-era military training to schools for further mobilization, according to British intelligence. This program was canceled almost thirty years ago. The military training of schoolchildren is supported by the Russian Ministry of Defense. They say that the drill of future recruits should be given at least 140 hours during the school year - more than some other subjects. In Russia, mobilization continues, despite statements from the top leadership that it is over.
Mobilized Russians are thrown into war without training
Mobilized Russians are thrown into war without training
Post A Comment:
0 comments:
Leave a comment. Thanks!