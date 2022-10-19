The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his address said about new Russian attacks against Ukraine’s energy system. More than 10 Ukrainian regions suffered terrorist attacks. Some of the drones and missiles were shot down. ‘We are working with partners to provide even more protection to the Ukrainian sky.’
No matter what the enemy plans and does, Ukraine will defend itself: Zelenskyy
No matter what the enemy plans and does, Ukraine will defend itself: Zelenskyy
Post A Comment:
0 comments:
Leave a comment. Thanks!