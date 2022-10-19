Navigation
Home PutinWarCriminal Ukraine war No matter what the enemy plans and does, Ukraine will defend itself: Zelenskyy

No matter what the enemy plans and does, Ukraine will defend itself: Zelenskyy

No matter what the enemy plans and does, Ukraine will defend itself: Zelenskyy
October 19, 2022
Share To:
The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his address said about new Russian attacks against Ukraine’s energy system. More than 10 Ukrainian regions suffered terrorist attacks. Some of the drones and missiles were shot down. ‘We are working with partners to provide even more protection to the Ukrainian sky.’

Share
Tags PutinWarCriminal Ukraine war

Excelsio Media

EXCELSIO Media, is an independent source of news and information.

View Profile
PutinWarCriminal Ukraine war

Post A Comment:

0 comments:

Leave a comment. Thanks!