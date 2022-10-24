Bakhmut in Donetsk region is being wiped out by Russian invaders

For more than five months, the Russian occupiers have been trying to take control of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region. The city is under constant shelling. Streets and residential areas are turning into ruins. According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in this direction, Ukrainian troops daily repel the attacks of the Russian army. Our correspondent, Olena Hramova, will tell you more about what is happening in Bakhmut right now further in our report.