Alcoholism and death: everyday life of newly mobilized Russian soldiers
October 12, 2022
Mobilized Russians are already in the south of Ukraine. This was stated by the head of the Joint Coordination Press Centre of the Defence Forces of the Operational Command ‘South’ Natalia Humeniuk. They arrive at the front line without preparation. Many die in the first battle. About the everyday life of Russian mobilization - in the report of our correspondent.

