What Russian army brought with occupation of Izium

Since March, Izium town has been subjected to continuous air raids and artillery bombardments. In the city, 80% of the buildings were destroyed by Russian invaders. Prior to the full-scale invasion, the population of Izium was 47,000 inhabitants. After the liberation, it became clear that 15,000 locals had been surviving under fire for the entire six months in the city. The world learned about the next cynical and terrible crimes of Russia - mass graves, torture and thousands of ruined human destinies.