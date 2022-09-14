Torture chamber in Balakliia: shocking details about the time that the city spent under occupation

‘He killed not only our children, he killed us, their mothers’ – locals cry over their killed kids because of Putin and the Russians’ actions. Balakliia of the Kharkiv region had been occupied by the Russian invaders for more than six months. And during all this time the local residents had been living in fear. Tortures with electricity, dirty ‘cells’ with no toilet, ‘Lord’s Prey’ on the walls – unhuman conditions for innocent civilians. And how the Russian army was fleeing from Balakliia territory fearing the Armed Forces of Ukraine and leaving all their equipment behind – reports our correspondent Anastasiia Zhuk.