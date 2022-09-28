Two of the reported leaks from the Nord Stream gas pipeline are located in the Swedish economic zone. The Swedish Coast Guard keeps resources in readiness and follows developments in close contact with other authorities in Sweden and abroad.
The Swedish Coast Guard is working on the ongoing environmental rescue operation. At the same time, they are assisting police and prosecutors in their work with the investigations.
The Swedish Coast Guard films the gas leak in the Baltic Sea at Nord Stream
The Swedish Coast Guard films the gas leak in the Baltic Sea at Nord Stream
Post A Comment:
0 comments:
Leave a comment. Thanks!