Navigation
Home news Sweden World The Swedish Coast Guard films the gas leak in the Baltic Sea at Nord Stream

The Swedish Coast Guard films the gas leak in the Baltic Sea at Nord Stream

The Swedish Coast Guard films the gas leak in the Baltic Sea at Nord Stream
September 28, 2022
Share To:
Two of the reported leaks from the Nord Stream gas pipeline are located in the Swedish economic zone. The Swedish Coast Guard keeps resources in readiness and follows developments in close contact with other authorities in Sweden and abroad.
The Swedish Coast Guard is working on the ongoing environmental rescue operation. At the same time, they are assisting police and prosecutors in their work with the investigations.
 
Share
Tags news Sweden World
Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Older Post

Excelsio Media

EXCELSIO Media, is an independent source of news and information.

View Profile
news Sweden World

Post A Comment:

0 comments:

Leave a comment. Thanks!