The mobilization in Russia began on September 21st. And the very next day it became clear – it is difficult to call it 'partial'. People are handed summons right on the streets. They are recruiting fathers of many children, men without combat experience, and even those who are over 60. Practical advice on how not to get to the Ukrainian front line, not to get killed and not to become a murderer in our following report.
'Mobilization to graves' – how it affects Russian men and how to avoid it
