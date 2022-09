Russia annexations in Ukraine have no legal value: UN chief





“Any decision to proceed with the annexation of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine would have no legal value and deserves to be condemned,” Guterres said.





Any annexation of a State’s territory by another State resulting from the threat or use of force is a violation of the Principles of the Charter & int’l law.





United Nations Chief, António Guterres, said that the annexations that Russia is doing of ukrainian territories have no legal value.