Ukrainian lightning-fast counter-offensive has once again debunked the myth about the 'undefeated Russian army'. The weapons and ammunition that the Russian army has left behind can only compare to the number of soldiers that Russian officers did not evacuate from the lines of the Ukrainian breakthrough. Military humiliation of the 'second army in the world' will become a catalyst for Putin's regime downfall – many experts from different countries are sure of that.
Kremlin propaganda can’t save Putin’s regime from collapsing anymore
Kremlin propaganda can’t save Putin’s regime from collapsing anymore
Post A Comment:
0 comments:
Leave a comment. Thanks!