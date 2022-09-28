Navigation
Ian makes Florida landfall as Category 4 storm

Ian makes Florida landfall as Category 4 storm
September 28, 2022
Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida on Wednesday as a catastrophic Category 4 storm.
About 2.5 million people were ordered to evacuate southwest Florida before the storm hit the coast with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph (241 kph). It was heading inland, where it was expected to weaken, at about 9 mph (14 kph), but residents in central Florida could still experience hurricane-force winds.

The center of the massive Category 4 storm lingered offshore for hours, which was likely to mean more rain and damage from a hurricane that was trudging on a track that would have it making landfall north of the heavily populated Fort Myers area.
 
