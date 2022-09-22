A prisoner from the Rostov region who was convicted of murder and recruited by the Wagner PMC regrets that he agreed to go to fight in Ukraine on Russia's side instead of serving prison sentence. According to him, more than half of the 600 recruits refused and the remaining 256 suicides were sent to Bakhmut in the Donetsk region.
Fighting in Ukraine vs serving prison sentence. Confession of captive prisoner
Fighting in Ukraine vs serving prison sentence. Confession of captive prisoner
Post A Comment:
0 comments:
Leave a comment. Thanks!