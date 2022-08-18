What is happening in Crimea occupied by Russia

In the morning of August 16 there was a detonation of the ammunition in a warehouse in the Dzhankoi district near the Azovske village in the temporarily occupied Crimea. As a result, local residents were evacuated, and the railway was damaged. On the same day, the explosions were heard in the Simferopol district at the 'Hvardiis'ke' airfield. At first, the Russian occupation leadership stated that the cause of the incident was a fire. Then they started talking about sabotage.