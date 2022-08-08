Navigation
Russian propaganda in Western media

August 08, 2022
An american news edition CBS-News published an outrageous report on the alleged smuggling and ‘black market of weapons’ in Ukraine. The topic of ‘trading with Western aid’ is one of the main theses of Russian propaganda since the start of the full-scale war. Why supporting this narrative – means supporting Russian aggression against Ukraine and why it’s false – watch in the report.

